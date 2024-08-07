Peterborough homebuilders 'nails' support for Sheds group with equipment donation

Leading homebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated a range of new equipment and tools to The Men’s Shed at The Green Backyard, in Peterborough to support the group’s vital work alleviating loneliness by promoting companionship and community spirit.

The group offers members the opportunity to pursue practical interests, learn skills and discover the enjoyment of making and mending things within a friendly environment.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, which is based in Peterborough and builds new homes near the Men’s Sheds group at its Hampton Beach developments, donated a brand new angle grinder and circular saw, as well as a set of wood chisels and files.

Miles Bunten from The Men’s Shed at The Green Backyard, said: “All the guys here at the Shed are very appreciative of this kind donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. The group runs on a very tight budget and the selection of tools and equipment were desperately needed.”

Joel from Barratt and David Wilson Homes delivering the equipment and tools.

The Men’s Shed at The Green Backyard run midmorning sessions on Thursdays and Fridays at The Green Backyard on Oundle Road in Peterborough, and anyone over the age of 18, including women are welcome.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer The Men’s Sheds at The Green Backyard the equipment and tools to help support the fantastic work it does.”

Located on Waterhouse Way, the new community being built at Hampton Beach is less than three miles away from Peterborough city centre with ideal commuter links to further afield through the A1, A15 and A47. Commuters can also reach London Kings Cross from Peterborough train station in under an hour.

With an abundance of green open space surrounding the development, residents at Hampton Beach can take advantage of the many amenities nearby, including football pitches, cycle routes, expansive parks, along with a number of restaurants and shops.

The Men's Shed at The Green Backyard receiving their tools.

