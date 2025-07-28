Peterborough business supports community café

Mary’s Child Community Hub café

Mary’s Child Community Hub café in Peterborough has received a £1,000 donation from the team at the Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the city.

The donation from Amazon has gone towards two coffee machines and supplies for the café, which offers support to those in need across Peterborough, providing hot meals and drinks.

Alongside the donation, 57 Amazon employees volunteered with the charity, painting the café and serving the Peterborough community.

Tomislav Batinic, Site Leader at Amazon in Peterborough, said:

(L to R) : Gaetano Giglio, Nicusor Sandu, Angelina Caputo, Kalio Ngowari, Cezlavs Volkovs, Esther Charlton, Kim Barber, Jane Sharpe, Heidi Powner and Vadim Bejenari

“We’re pleased to support Mary’s Child Community Hub with this donation, which we hope will enable more people to make use of its facilities. Our team thoroughly enjoyed volunteering and brightening up the space.”

Heidi Powner from Mary’s Child Community Hub, added:

“We would like to say a big thank you to Amazon for this donation and to the volunteers for supporting our team. Donations like this enable us to provide a much needed service to the people of Peterborough, and help us to further support and engage with the community.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Derek Barlow, Gaetano Giglio and Peter Bailey.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.