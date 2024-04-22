Peterborough benefits from housebuilders community investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Cala Homes has announced its support for the local community around its Hampton Lakes development through its Community Pledge initiative.

Cala’s Community Pledge is a key initiative through which the housebuilder is committed to delivering positive, measurable social impact for the local communities in which it builds homes above and beyond any planning obligations. It covers a range of tailored engagement activities such as volunteering, learning programmes, bursaries, and donations.

Peterborough schools and community groups are encouraged to apply for funding to address local needs through bursaries, grants, and sponsorships, as well as participation in educational activities.

Cala Homes Community Pledge

To date, the Community Pledge for the Hampton Lakes development includes:

Land to Life, which educates young people on the build stages of a development

Stay Safe, Stay Away, which educates young pupils on the safety measures and precautions that need to be taken on building development sites

The Urban Wildlife Strategy, a series of measures on each new development to improve biodiversity including bird nesting features, specialist hedgehog fencing, invertebrate bricks, bat boxes or bat roosting features and native tree planting.

Supporting local charities, schools and organisations in the community of Peterborough through granting bursaries.

Donating to local food banks and sports clubs.

Jason Colmer, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for Cala Homes (North Home Counties), said: “Cala’s focus has consistently centred on people and communities, with the Community Pledge signifying our dedication to committing to the areas in which we build in a more meaningful way. Through our Pledges, we aim to make a direct impact on the lives of those around our developments and the organisations that matter to them.

“With that being said, we are delighted to be providing the local community around the Hampton Lakes development in Peterborough with support through our Community Pledge, which will bring added value and leave a lasting, positive legacy. We look forward to seeing applications from the Peterborough community to help address local needs.

“The Community Pledge at Cala’s Waterbeach development, which is also situated in Cambridgeshire, has been hugely successful, and we can’t wait to see how our Pledge lands at Hampton Lakes.”