Peterborough-based Allison Homes’ golf day raises over £37,000 for Marie Curie

Winning team Knauf Insulation with John Anderson, CEO of Allison Homes and Charlotte Jackson of Marie Curie

Peterborough housebuilder Allison Homes has raised an incredible £37,848.76 for Marie Curie through its first charity golf day, held at Belton Woods Golf Resort and Spa in Grantham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held on Thursday 11th September, brought together 19 teams made up of partners, subcontractors and Allison Homes employees, all uniting for a day of friendly competition and fundraising.

The event was generously supported by Allison Homes’ partners and subcontractors. Special thanks go to main sponsor MV Kelly, platinum sponsors C3 Civil Engineering and T&W Civils, and gold sponsor Knauf Insulation, whose support played a key role in making the day such a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players took part in an 18-hole competition featuring challenges including Hole-in-One, Nearest the Pin and Longest Drive, with scores tracked via a live app to fuel the rivalry. After a day on the course, guests enjoyed a drinks reception, three-course dinner and a prize-giving ceremony, which recognised the best team score, top three individual players and challenge winners.

Guests also enjoyed a charity fundraising game before the highlight of the night, a lively raffle and auction, hosted by Kevin Durham, which featured a range of incredible prizes and experiences, generously donated by a variety of companies*.

Thanks to the generosity of everyone involved, the final fundraising total reached an impressive £37,848.76, which will help Marie Curie continue to provide vital care and support for people living with terminal illness and their families.

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Homes, said: “We are extremely proud of the success of our charity golf day and the incredible amount raised for Marie Curie. The generosity shown was overwhelming and went far beyond our expectations. I am deeply grateful to everyone who took part, from our employees to our partners and subcontractors, for coming together in support of such an important cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporting Marie Curie means helping people and families at one of the most difficult times in life, and we are honoured to play a part in that.”

Charlotte Jackson, Head of Fundraising for Midlands and the South West at Marie Curie, said “Marie Curie is incredibly grateful for this generous donation. It was a tremendous day to be a part of, and the support was truly remarkable.

“Marie Curie is the UK’s leading end of life charity. We provide care and support for anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from, and those close to them.

“We bring more than 75 years of experience and leading research to the care we give at home, in our hospices and over the phone. And we push for a better end of life for all by campaigning and sharing research to change the system. This incredible donation from Allison Homes will ensure that we can continue on our mission is to close the gap in end of life care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The golf day was more than just a fundraiser – it was a celebration of teamwork, community spirit and generosity. With over £37,848 raised, the event will make a meaningful difference to people living with terminal illness and their loved ones.

To learn more about the vital work Marie Curie does or to make a donation, please visit www.mariecurie.org.uk.

*Additional thanks to the many businesses who donated prizes for the raffle and auction, including 200 Degrees Coffee, Bardfield Vineyard, Belton Woods Golf Resort and Spa, Brickability, DBD, Grantham Town FC, Haier, Bikram Yoga Leicester, Huel, Ideasbynet, IG Doors, IG Steel Lintels, Izzo and Co, Jewsons/Freefoam, Marie Curie, Neil Henderson, Paul Healey, Peterborough United FC, Roythornes, Sheffield Utilita, Space & Time, Stamford FC and Symphony Group.