Pedal power: father and son go the extra mile for Sue Ryder

Peterborough father and son, Paul and John Robinson, have successfully completed a 150-mile cycling challenge from Peterborough to Maldon, Essex, raising £500 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and honouring the memory of Paul’s late parents.

The two-day ride, dubbed “TOWIE on Two Wheels,” took them through the Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, and Essex countryside, ending with an emotional finish on Maldon’s promenade.

Paul explained: “The cycle ride began as a tradition in 2020 when restrictions eased after the 1st lockdown - originally as a way to visit my parents in Witham.

“Now, it’s a way to honour them and give back to the hospice that means so much to me and my family.

Paul and his 12-year-old son, John, stopping outside the Sue Ryder shop in Braintree.

“As we travelled around Essex, I found myself retelling stories from my own childhood, which added another layer of meaning to the journey. I couldn’t help but think of Mum and Dad throughout,” Paul said. “They would’ve loved hearing all about the ride.”

John, just 12, approached the challenge with energy and perseverance, riding 75 miles each day.

“He enjoyed the first day more - familiar roads and places he’d seen before,” Paul explained. “The second day was all new territory, but aside from a few saddle tweaks, he never complained, even when faced with Market Hill in Maldon!”

Paul’s brother-in-law, John, was cared for by Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in 2009 after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour. Reflecting on the experience, Paul said: “The support we received made such a difference. The hospice didn’t just care for John - it cared for the whole family.

“This ride was our way of giving back - to say thank you, and to help ensure others receive the same compassion and care we did.

“There’s always a moment of reflection after something like this,” he said. “John’s asked if we can take on something tougher next year - so the planning has already begun for next year’s adventure.”

To support Paul’s fundraising, visit Paul Robinson is fundraising for Sue Ryder.

Learn more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at www.sueryder.org/thorpehall