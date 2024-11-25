On The Radio: latest column from the team at 103 The Eye

Councillor Pip Allnatt at the Rural Food Hub Network celebration.

Tuning into 103 The Eye you will hear quite a lot of music - mainly mainstream pop in the daytime and more eclectic specialist genres in the evenings and at weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But we differ from the big stations in that a substantial proportion of our airtime is devoted to speech.

A vital aspect of our work is to give local people the chance to talk about matters which are important to them and to the wider population of our area and to communicate information which listeners will find useful and interesting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is done in various ways. Interview guests can take part in a live show in our studio, either in person or by remote video call, or we pre-record interviews for later broadcast.

Last Sunday's Community Focus show included an interview with Old Dalby farmer and Melton Borough Councillor Simon Orson who described the challenges currently facing the agricultural industry and also spoke about his work with the council.

The programme also featured Melton Community First Responders who have just won the King's Award for Voluntary Service.

And part of the show came live from Chocfest at Melton Livestock Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our outside broadcast presenter Jerry interviewed stallholders about their products and businesses, connecting with our main studio via his Pop Up Studio.

This week we've been to a celebration of the Rural Food Hub Network organised by Melton Borough Council at Goadby Marwood Village Hall.

Council Leader Pip Allnatt and officers thanked volunteers involved in setting up the project to help residents in need.

People living in the rural part of the Borough who find it difficult to travel into Melton to access the food bank and other support can now get help locally from one of the nine village hubs which have been rolled out since the scheme launched in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Sunday morning's Community Focus Show will include interviews we recorded with Councillor Alnatt and Bruce Harrison, operations manager from the Leicester South Food Bank who has helped Melton to get the scheme under way.

103 The Eye celebrated its 19th anniversary this month and over our years of broadcasting we have built up quite a large audio archive of interviews which will be of historical interest in the future.

They feature local people - some sadly no longer with us - as well as public figures who have visited Melton, including Terry Waite and Simon Weston.

A future project is to create and preserve an archive of Melton memories from the 1960s and 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These two decades saw tremendous change and significant events - from the demolition of large swathes of the town and major fires at the woodyard and Staveley Lodge to the opening of the first self-service supermarkets and galas which raised money to build the swimming pool.

These recordings will be broadcast in a series of programmes along with music from those days.

If anyone would like to be interviewed or to put their memories on record we will be pleased to hear from them.

Email [email protected] or phone 01664 565315.