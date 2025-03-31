Mother of St Neots teenager describes life-changing impact of specially-trained hearing dog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother of a 13-year-old deaf teenager from St Neots has shared the profound difference a specially-trained hearing dog has made in her son’s life, offering him a sense of security, independence, and comfort.

Aston Green, 13, was diagnosed with profound bilateral sensorineural hearing loss shortly after he was born, and underwent surgery to fit bilateral cochlear implants when he was just a year old. The implantsprovide him with a sense of sound, but when Aston takes them out at night, he is left in complete silence and darkness.

Aston’s mum Kelly explains: “Come nighttime, when Aston took off his cochlear implants, he couldn’t hear anything at all. His world was completely silent.

“It would often take him hours to get to sleep, and one of us had to lay with him, with a light on, for comfort. When he finally did settle, he would often wake in the night crying, disorientated and scared.”

Aston with his hearing dog Leighton.

As time went on, Aston became more and more tired. His lack of sleep meant he became run down and susceptible to catching germs. He had countless chest and ear infections, which often ended in hospital stays for intravenous antibiotics.

Kelly first heard about Hearing Dogs when we went to Duxford Air Show. “I was desperate to find a way to help Aston feel safe and happy, and I hoped that with a little best friend by his side that would come”, she explained.

“When we got the email to say Aston had been matched with a little spaniel called Leighton, we were over the moon and when Leighton’s trainer brought him to our house, Aston’s face said it all - it was love at first sight.

“The two of them are now inseparable. Leighton wakes Aston up for school in the morning by jumping on his bed, and he is always Aston’s first port of call if he’s feeling down, or if he’s had a bad day. He just loves cuddles with his ‘puppy’ as he calls him!

“Leighton’s presence has brought so much peace of mind to Aston. Before, he would worry about being unable to hear me or the smoke alarm. Knowing Leighton will alert him if the smoke alarm goes off, gives him a sense of security that he never had before.”

Leighton has also been trained to respond to specific sounds, such as Kelly calling Aston’s name. If Aston is in his bedroom and can’t hear her, Kelly simply asks Leighton to “fetch Aston,” and Leighton will run off to get him.

“Leighton also gives Aston extra confidence around his hearing loss. He’s a great conversation starter with friends or other people he meets. When his friends come round to build Lego together - one of Aston’s favourite things to do - Leighton is always by Aston’s side.

“As a family, we are so grateful to the charity for giving us the gift of Leighton in our lives. To anyone considering supporting or volunteering for a charity, please consider Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. These dogs really do change people’s lives!”