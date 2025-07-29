MHA Peterborough office rolls up its sleeves for volunteer week

Recently, colleagues from MHA’s Peterborough office swapped laptops for paintbrushes, gardening gloves and railway tools as part of this year’s Volunteer Week.

Running across three days, the initiative gave team members the chance to spend a day volunteering with one of three local organisations: New Ark Play, Little Miracles and Nene Valley Railway.

Each day offered something different, from supporting children with additional needs to preserving local heritage, but all shared the same purpose: giving back to the community.

The week kicked off at New Ark, a much-loved adventure playground and city farm that’s been a staple of the Peterborough community for over 50 years. Volunteers got stuck into a variety of jobs around the site, including painting and repairs, helping to maintain a vibrant, inclusive space for children and families.

Midweek, team members headed to Little Miracles, a charity that supports families of children with disabilities, life-limiting conditions and additional needs. With gardening tools in hand, volunteers helped spruce up the outdoor areas – clearing, pruning and painting to keep the space safe and welcoming.

The final day took place at Nene Valley Railway, where volunteers joined forces with the railway’s own team to help care for the site and its vintage locomotives. Tasks included cleaning, gardening and general maintenance – all part of supporting one of Peterborough’s most iconic heritage attractions.

Each year, MHA gives every colleague a paid day to volunteer with a charity of their choice. This year, the Peterborough office coordinated three group opportunities to give as many people as possible the chance to take part.

Reflecting on the week, Joe Spencer, MHA’s People Operations Partner in Peterborough, said:

“There’s something really powerful about getting out of the office and doing something completely different, especially when it helps local organisations that give so much to our community.

"Volunteer Week is always a highlight – people get stuck in, have fun and leave knowing they’ve made a difference. I’m really proud of the way our team embraced it this year.”

MHA would like to thank all three organisations for their warm welcome and for the work they continue to do across Peterborough. Volunteering is one of many ways the firm encourages colleagues to connect with their communities and live out its commitment to building lasting, positive relationships.

About MHA

MHA is a UK-wide professional services firm providing audit, tax, accounting and advisory services to ambitious businesses. As the UK member of Baker Tilly International, MHA combines local knowledge with global reach. Working closely with clients, the firm helps shape sustainable success – now, for tomorrow.