Mental health charity welcomes donation from Amazon

A Peterborough charity that provides affordable counselling services for adults has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon in the city.

Speaking on the donation to Evolve Counselling, Tomislav Batinic, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough said:

“We’re proud to support Evolve Counselling with this donation. The charity does excellent work in our community when people are struggling, and we hope this donation allows the charity’s great support to continue.”

Gordon Ackroyd, Evolve CEO, said:

“We’d like to thank Tomislav and the Amazon team in Peterborough for supporting Evolve. For those times when support is needed, we're here to help, and we appreciate Amazon's donation that enables us to continue our vital work.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.