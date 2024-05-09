McDonald's volunteers clean up Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The volunteers teamed up with Recoup, a registered charity and trusted voice on plastics resource efficiency and recycling in Peterborough.

Local Peterborough McDonald’s restaurant teams have taken part in a local litter event in a bid to keep their local areas tidy.

Six crew members and helpers from the McDonald’s restaurants, which are owned and operated by local Franchisee Glyn Pashley, partnered with Recoup, to collect an impressive 14 bags of rubbish between them in Peterborough.

Recoup is a registered charity founded in 1990 and is the UK’s leading independent authority and trusted voice on plastics resource efficiency and recycling.

McDonald’s Franchisee Glyn Pashley who owns and operates the restaurant/s, and who organised the event, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to their local community, ensuring the areas we all enjoy are clear of litter – making them a better and brighter place for those that live here. We continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour. It’s particularly exciting to be a part of initiatives like this this year as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK.”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect all types of litter, not just McDonald’s branded packaging) This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon since the programme began in the late ‘80s.