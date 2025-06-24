Lovisa set to sparkle at Queensgate with new store opening Sunday 29 June

Global fashion jewellery brand Lovisa is bringing its signature sparkle to Peterborough as it prepares to open its doors at Queensgate Shopping Centre on Sunday 29 June at10.30am.

Known for its trend-driven and affordable jewellery, Lovisa offers a wide range of statement earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, body jewellery and hair accessories. Whether shoppers are after bold seasonal pieces or timeless classics, the brand has become a go-to destination for style-conscious individuals looking to elevate their look without the luxury price tag.

The store will be offering free ear-piercing to all customers, along with a gift with purchase (GWP) for young children receiving piercings on the day. A range of in-store promotions will also be available, including a 4 for £10 multi-earring offer and 3 for £18 on waterproof, PVD-plated earrings.

Founded in Australia in 2010, Lovisa now operates over 800 stores across 40+ countries, with an ever-growing presence on the UK high street. The brand’s arrival at Queensgate adds to the centre’s evolving retail mix, offering even more choice for fashion and accessories lovers.

A spokesperson for Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lovisa to Queensgate. Their fast-fashion jewellery is hugely popular with customers of all ages, and the brand brings a fresh and exciting energy to our line-up. Whether it’s a last-minute accessory for a night out or something special to gift, Lovisa offers great value and brilliant variety.”

The new store will be located in East Square opposite Krispy Kreme, perfectly positioned for shoppers to browse the latest seasonal styles and must-have accessories. With on-trend collections updated frequently, there’s always something new to discover at Lovisa.

Lovisa officially opens at 10.30am on Sunday 29 June, with exciting offers and brand-new collections ready to welcome customers.

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit:

www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk