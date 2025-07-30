Local carer scoops coveted care title

BHC

Katherine Smith at Tixover Care Home in Tixover has been crowned Dementia Care Champion for the North East Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and is through to the national round of judging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Katherine Smith is over the moon to have been named the winner for the North East Division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine Smith said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to do what I do and to be part of such a supportive team. Thank you to everyone who voted. I’m passionate about dementia and ensuring our loved ones have a high standard of person-centred care. Living with dementia is a journey of winding roads but memories can still be created and cherished. At Tixover, I thank all our supportive families in entrusting us as a home to care for your loved ones, be it the start or the end of their journey. I literally love ‘rocking up’ to work to make a difference. Massive thank you to everyone again xx”

As the winner for the North East Division, Katherine Smith is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Ive Alexander said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Katherine Smith. We are so proud of her. Katherine deserves this due to their unwavering commitment to compassionate, person-centred care. Their work not only uplifts those living with dementia but also supports families and colleagues with dignity, empathy, and innovation. Reaching the national finals is a reflection of the dedication, teamwork and excellence they demonstrate every single day - they truly embody what outstanding care look like.”

Tixover House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tixover House provides residential, nursing and dementia care for respite breaks and long-term stays.