Local care home holds exhibition of residents' own artwork

Hilton Park recently hosted a very unique art exhibition

Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham recently held a very unique Art Exhibition within the home as they celebrated a wide selection of artwork from some of their very own gifted residents

There was a special spotlight on the works of Hilton Park resident Kath Routley, who has had a lifelong passion for painting.

Kath’s beautiful artwork, inspired by her travels with her beloved husband Frank, truly amazed everyone and although Kath was not feeling well enough to attend the exhibition, Frank was in proud attendance. Many scenes were instantly recognisable to the local community, sparking many memories and conversations amongst residents within the home.

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at Hilton Park Care Home said: “Art is very popular with everyone who lives at Hilton Park and creative activities are always a favourite. The art exhibition was a very special event for us and we are honoured and very proud to be able to display beautiful artwork created by our residents, especially Kath.”

Frank Routley with some of his wife's paintings

Hilton Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.