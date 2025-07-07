Local care assistant celebrates 10 years’ service with Newton House

A Care Assistant at Newton House in Grantham has received a prestigious 10 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saru Dahl, now Care Assistant on the homes Memory Lane community started at Barchester in June 2015 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Saru has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonia Fairhurst, General Manager of Newton House said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Saru she has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Newton House when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Saru".

BHC

Newton House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Newton House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 120 residents from respite care to long term stays.