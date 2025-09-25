Letter: "It was humbling and uplifting, and I felt incredibly proud to have been part of it"

Fern Gowler reflects on her role in Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough in 2023.

Dear Editor,

Two years ago, I had the honour of volunteering at Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough, supporting the dedication area halfway around the course. Standing alongside my longtime colleague and manager, Susan Shackleton, I was reminded of just how special the Sue Ryder community is.

Having worked at Sue Ryder for 16 years, it was both humbling and uplifting to see so many familiar faces - staff and supporters - from across the years, coming together for such a meaningful cause.

The dedication area was truly poignant: twinkling lights illuminated heartfelt messages written in memory of loved ones, creating a beautiful, gentle glow in the night. These dedications weren’t just for those who had received hospice care, but for anyone who had lost someone dear to them.

Throughout the evening, we shared lovely conversations with walkers and supporters. There was a real sense of togetherness, and it was impossible not to feel moved by the stories and memories people shared. Both Susan and I found ourselves feeling emotional, but above all, incredibly proud. Proud of the work we do, and especially proud of those who deliver care on the front line: our Health Care Assistants and Sue Ryder Nurses, both in the hospice and out in the community.

It’s important, too, to recognise everyone who supports that care, our cleaners, catering staff, and so many others who work quietly behind the scenes. Their dedication is every bit as vital and this was mentioned by some of the people we encountered throughout the night.

The hike was a beautiful reminder of why we do what we do. It was a privilege to be part of such a moving event, surrounded by compassion and remembrance.

This year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Peterborough takes place on Saturday 4 October. You can sign up now at www.sueryder.org/StarlightPeterborough and be part of something truly magical.

Fern Gowler

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough