Less than a week to go – Don’t miss open week at Sound Advice Hearing in Market Deeping

Sound Advice Hearing, Market Deeping

Free hearing tests, expert advice, and savings of up to £500 available. There’s now less than a week to go until Sound Advice Hearing’s Open Week begins at our Market Deeping branch – starting Monday 5th August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special event is the perfect opportunity for anyone aged 18 or over to receive a free hearing test and have an open, supportive conversation with our professional and caring in-house audiologists.

As a completely independent audiology provider, we’re proud to work with multiple world-leading hearing aid manufacturers. That means we’re not limited to just one or two product lines – we can offer a wider range of technology to ensure the perfect fit for each individual and their lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the week, you’ll also have the chance to speak directly with industry professionals and try the latest hearing aids risk-free with our free trial service – helping you make a confident, informed decision.

Plus, we’re offering an exclusive Open Week discount of up to £500 off a set of hearing aids.

No appointment is needed on Tuesday 6th August, when manufacturer reps will also be available. To book for any other day, call 01778 301220 or visit www.soundadvicehearing.co.uk.