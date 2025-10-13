Hypo awareness week

By Silviu Popescu
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 15:24 BST
Hypo preventionplaceholder image
Hypo prevention
Last week, our care home proudly hosted a full week dedicated to Hypoglycemia Awareness — an important health topic that affects far more people than many realise.

Low blood sugar can strike suddenly, especially among those living with diabetes, and yet its signs are often overlooked. That’s why our team decided to put education and prevention at the forefront.

Most Popular

From Monday to Friday, staff members from every department — along with residents and visitors from the wider community — took part in a series of informative and engaging activities. Our reception area was transformed into an information hub, filled with brightly displayed leaflets, posters, blood glucose charts, and practical guidance on recognising and responding to hypoglycemic symptoms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nurses and care staff completed both online and face-to-face training throughout the week, deepening their knowledge and confidence. Residents also joined in discussions and awareness sessions, many sharing personal stories and asking thoughtful questions. The enthusiasm across the home was inspiring.

The highlight of the week came on Friday, when a specialist nurse from Addenbrooks Hospital visited to deliver an in-depth talk and training session for our nurses and clinical leads. Their expertise brought real-life insight into managing emergencies and supporting individuals at risk of hypoglycemia. The session sparked productive conversations and reinforced the importance of fast action and teamwork.

We are incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our staff, residents, and visiting guests. Through this awareness campaign — supported by an open invitation and a warm response on Facebook — we strengthened our understanding of a condition that can affect any one of us unexpectedly.

More than just an educational week, it was a powerful reminder: awareness is protection. And together, we’re better equipped to keep our community safe.

Related topics:NursesResidentsFacebook
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice