Huntingdon Racecourse news: Creating Nature's Corridor announced as Huntingdon's charity of the year

New charity partnership

Huntingdon Racecourse is proud to announce Creating Nature’s Corridor as its new charity partner ahead of the much-anticipated 2025/26 Jump Season. This exciting partnership unites racing, nature and community through initiatives that champion mental wellbeing and biodiversity.

Throughout the coming season Creating Nature’s Corridor will feature at selected racedays and across the racecourse’s own channels, sharing their inspiring story and highlighting the importance of connecting people with nature.

The partnership will also see the launch of a flagship Mental Health Walks initiative around the racecourse, alongside volunteer days on which the Huntingdon Racecourse team will work hand-in-hand with the charity to enhance local green spaces and biodiversity.

Designed as an innovative corporate wellbeing activity, the new Mental Health Walks will give both individuals and businesses the chance to explore the racecourse, spend time outdoors and experience the restorative power of nature.

Planting of hedgerows at Huntingdon Racecourse

A portion of the income generated from all Mental Health Walks will be donated to Creating Nature’s Corridor to support their other projects.

Earlier this year, Creating Nature’s Corridor completed its largest planting project to date at Huntingdon Racecourse, planting over 9,600 trees and shrubs. This landmark initiative created 1.5 kilometres of new hedgerow and established a new wet woodland area. More than 160 volunteers from the local community and partner organisations took part, coming together to help bring the project to life.

Daniel Craggs, General Manager at Huntingdon Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to welcome Creating Nature’s Corridor as our Charity of the Year. This partnership allows us to champion a cause that reflects our shared commitment to wellbeing, biodiversity and bringing communities closer to nature.

“We’re especially excited to introduce the Mental Health Walks initiative, which will provide a new way for both individuals and businesses to enjoy the racecourse while supporting this vital charity.”

Vhari Russell, Founder of Creating Nature’s Corridor, added: “We are delighted to be continuing our relationship with the racecourse. It's a real privilege to have been chosen as the charity of the year.

We are looking forward to raising money to plant more trees and hedging across the country and sharing the positive impacts nature can have."

Creating Nature’s Corridor is a UK-based charity dedicated to connecting people with nature by providing more essential green spaces for local communities across the UK.

Their work focuses on building greener, healthier communities through small, achievable rewilding projects. Their mission will be at the heart of this partnership throughout the racing season.

For further information or to arrange a Mental Health Walk, please contact [email protected].