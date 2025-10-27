Housebuilder supports golf day in Somersham raising funds for Stroke Association

Participants at the recent charity golf day in support of Stroke Association

The Somersham community teed off for an important cause on Friday 3rd October, as 20 teams took part in a charity golf day organised by Stuart Porter, raising vital funds and awareness for the Stroke Association.

Stuart organised the event in memory of his father, who sadly passed away following a sudden stroke in June last year. Wanting to honour his dad’s memory and raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of a stroke, Stuart brought together friends, family and local businesses for a day of golf and fundraising.

With 80 players, 10 volunteers and numerous local businesses backing the event, the day saw the community unite to support the Stroke Association and raise a total of £12,000.

Attendees also benefited from educational resources highlighting the FAST test – Face, Arms, Speech, Time – which helps spot the signs of a stroke quickly.

Donated Allison Homes golf ball

Allison Homes Central was proud to support the event by donating branded golf balls, helping ensure all participants could get involved and marking the company’s commitment to supporting local community initiatives.

Stuart said: “The inspiration for the golf day ultimately came from losing my dad to a stroke. I realised how little I knew about it and how much of a big killer it is. I thought golf attracted a certain age of the community that is more likely to be affected by it and an area we could make the biggest impact.

“By raising the awareness of what to do in the case of a stroke, and how to try and prevent it, I hope we can potentially save a life and save a family from going through what I’ve been through in the last year.”

Andy Richards, Regional Production Director at Allison Homes Central, said: “We are very proud to have helped Stuart host such a meaningful event. At Allison Homes, we’re passionate about giving back to our communities, and this golf day not only raised vital funds for the Stroke Association but also spread an important message that could save lives.”

In Somersham, Allison Homes Central is building a range of two, three and four bedroom homes at its Cranbrook Grange development, located on The Bank. To find out more, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/cranbrook-grange/.

For more information on the Stroke Association, visit https://www.stroke.org.uk/.