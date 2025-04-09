Green activities alleviate frailty in Peterborough

Gardening at Westraven Community Garden is one of the activities prescribed by Nene Valley Hodgson Medical Practice.

A medical practice in the city has prescribed gardening and wellbeing walks as part of a pioneering initiative to improve patients’ mental and physical health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An innovative partnership between local environment charity PECT and Nene Valley Hodgson Medical Practice is supporting individuals with frailty and chronic health conditions.

Launched in September 2024, Healthy Green Orton has seen a green social prescriber from PECT, Jemima Leedham, join the community healthcare team at the practice, which has surgeries in Orton Goldhay and Werrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green social prescribing complements traditional medical treatments, matching patients with nature-based, community activities such as gardening, yoga, art therapy, and volunteering. These outdoor activities can reduce loneliness, boost confidence, and improve participants’ physical and mental health.

To date, 81 patients have been referred to Jemima, with 18 now having natural interventions included in their personalised care plans. Patients can now opt in to the service if they meet the frailty criteria.

Activities currently facilitated by Jemima include wellbeing walks and gardening and coffee sessions at Westraven Community Garden in Ravensthorpe. Walking football, outdoor chess, and tree tours are set to be rolled out this spring and summer, and more activities are in the pipeline.

Hailing the success of the green social prescribing initiative so far, Stuart Dawks, CEO at PECT, said: “Frailty can be incredibly isolating and challenging for those affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But connecting with others, getting out and enjoying nature, as well as supporting the community, can significantly improve people’s quality of life.”

Anna Bunten, Advanced Nurse Practitioner at Nene Valley Hodgson Medical Practice, added: "Social prescribers are an innovative addition to our practice, working with individuals to find out what matters to them.

"This exciting project is helping our patients access the power of nature as a treatment."

Healthy Green Orton is co-funded by the Healthier Futures Fund (HFF) and Peterborough City Council. The project aligns with the city’s climate goals of promoting sustainable travel and reducing the environmental impact of healthcare, and it is hoped its success can be replicated elsewhere.

Find out more at www.pect.org.uk/projects/healthy-green-orton/