Golfers chip in for charity and raise more than £6,000 for Sue Ryder

A popular annual golf day at Thorney Lakes Golf Club has raised more than £6,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, thanks to the generosity of players, sponsors, and organisers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart MacNicol, 61, from Deeping St James, who chaired the event committee for the first time this year, helped lead the team behind the successful day, which saw 136 golfers tee off early to raise funds for the Peterborough-based hospice.

Stuart said: “The golf club has hosted a Sue Ryder fundraising day for years, and I wanted to continue that tradition. It’s very personal for me - several people close to me have received care at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, including my late wife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many players at the golf club have a personal connection to the hospice, and that’s why we all get behind it,” he continued. “It means a lot to us.”

Refreshments were donated by club members and served to the golfers halfway round the course

For golfers taking part, the day included a round of golf, refreshments at a ‘Halfway House’ generously stocked with donated treats - including homemade cakes from club members - and post-round sandwiches and chips in the clubhouse.

Sponsorship from local businesses and members helped keep event costs low, while a raffle featuring donated prizes helped push the fundraising total even higher. Altogether, the event raised an impressive £6,324.

Stuart explained: “We were absolutely thrilled to exceed last year’s total by more than £1,000. It speaks volumes about the generous spirit of the club and its members. We’re already planning next year’s event and have some brilliant prizes lined up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also paid tribute to those who made the day a success: “I want to thank everyone involved - the rest of the committee, the golf club and the professionals, and all the players who gave their time and support. I’d also like to give a mention to all the staff in ‘The Nineteenth Hole’ for serving us food and drinks at the end of the round.

Thorney Lakes Golf Club's annual Sue Ryder golf day raised more than £6,000

“Many who come here have been touched by the care Sue Ryder provides, and we’re delighted to give something back.”

Morgan Hicks, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “We are incredibly grateful to Stuart and everyone at Thorney Lakes Golf Club for coming together to organise the most successful golf day yet, raising vital funds for Sue Ryder.

“Events like this help ensure that we can continue providing specialist care and support for people going through the most difficult times in their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you feel inspired to organise a similar event for Sue Ryder, contact the fundraising team on 01733 225 999 or email [email protected]

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, please visit www.sueryder.org/thorpe