General manager celebrates 15 years of service with The Cedars

The Cedars Senior General Manager, Rebecca Aldred was surprised this week with a party and a prestigious 15 Year Service Award in celebration of working at The Cedars for fifteen years.

Senior General Manager Becky started working at the Cedars as a nurse, working both days and nights to support the residents. She then became deputy manager, where she combined clinical shifts with managerial responsibilities. Now our manager, as well as supporting our sister homes in her senior position, she supports both the residents and staff to provide premium care in a supportive, homely and compassionate environment: although when asked she always says: “I am a manager, but I am always a nurse first”.

Becky was surprised and touched to see such a large turnout for her party. Staff, both current and retired, residents, relatives, Barchester Senior management and support teams all gathered to wish her well- there was standing room only as she walked in. Becky said: “Our home is brilliant. And it’s brilliant because of the team I have around me. Thank you all so much!”

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted that Becky has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Rebecca Hall, Barchester Regional Manager said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Becky. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year; and it shows by the turnout today just how many people have been impacted by her. I speak for all of us here at Barchester Healthcare when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Becky!”

The Cedars Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and palliative care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.