From the inside out: How Physical Education Instructors like former Paratrooper, Mark, keep the public safe and rebuild lives through sport and movement

A former soldier and part-time firefighter is calling on others with an interest in sport and fitness, to consider joining him as a Physical Education Instructor (PEI) at a high security prison.

To mark National Fitness Day (September 24), HMP Whitemoor and British Rowing have joined forces to spotlight the transformative work taking place every day behind prison walls.

Mark Jones, 47, leads the team of Physical Education Instructors (PEIs) at HMP Whitemoor - a high security prison in March, Cambridgeshire, helping to keep the public safe by using sport, movement, and education to help prisoners restore a sense of purpose.

Mark served for six years with The Parachute Regiment, which included operational tours in Northern Ireland, before joining the prison service 22 years ago when he and his wife were starting a family.

Mark joined HMP Whitemoor 22 years ago and hasn't looked back, describing his role as 'the best job in the prison service.'

He says: “I needed something a little more stable. I looked at other uniformed services like the police, but the prison service appealed to me and it’s been the best decision. I’ve never looked back.

“Working in a high-security environment presents unique challenges. We have strict protocols, which means gym sessions might be shorter than the prisoners would like.

“We have tight restrictions on equipment, but having a gym session in the morning means the offenders are up and ready to go. They love being here and, as access to the gym is a privilege, most of the time, they are well disciplined. "

Mark said he’d always had an interest in sport, playing academy football as a teenager, but when he was not offered an apprenticeship in football he pursued his military career. He’s still involved in football, as chairman of March Town FC’s youth section, and through coaching, and says many of the skills from his military service and in football, were transferrable to his role in the prison.

Mark saw active service in Northern Ireland with the Parachute Regiment and said his military service gave him skills he's been able to use in his PEI role.

He adds: "It's the best job in the prison service. I sit there every day and think I'm a lucky man. I left school with one qualification - that was a C in PE - and I've made a career out of PE. You get to do competitions and you work alongside the prisoners. Many of them are normal people who've made mistakes down the line somewhere.”

Mark and CJ White, a master trainer for British Rowing, set out their top tips to help prisoners make positive changes.

“Coaching prisoners in indoor rowing helps rebuild confidence,” says CJ White. “It’s about setting goals and seeing yourself differently.” PEIs encourage goal-setting and celebrate progress, fostering self-belief and resilience.

“Indoor rowing is all about rhythm, focus, and showing up consistently,” says CJ White, aged 30. “Those skills transfer to everything else.”

British Rowing has trained PEIs in indoor rowing technique in 21 prisons so far, meaning PEIs can coach prisoners to build confidence, improve wellbeing and reduce reoffending.

PEIs deliver structured programmes to all prisoners, helping them develop healthy habits and a sense of routine. For those who demonstrate consistently good behaviour, there are opportunities to spend additional time in activities such as football, yoga and indoor rowing.

“I’ve seen people go from withdrawn to mentoring others,” says Mark, “It starts with purpose.”

"It's massive for their mental and physical wellbeing. Just getting down here for an hour, they look forward to it. When they can’t access the gym for whatever reason, you can see the shift in their mental health. It just proves that the gym is needed."

PEIs are currently being recruited across the prison estate. Starting as a prison officer, candidates can progress to PEI roles after 12 months, with full training, career development, and Civil Service benefits.

HMP Whitemoor is seeking compassionate, creative individuals with strong communication and decision-making skills.

As a PEI, you’ll lead from the front - delivering challenging fitness programmes, driving discipline and resilience, and working with national partners like British Rowing, parkrun, and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) to support rehabilitation. HMPPS is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the communities they serve. Whether you're an experienced coach, a passionate mentor, or someone looking to grow into a new career, your perspective and skills will be valued.

HMP Whitemoor is a high security prison near March, a market town in Cambridgeshire. It holds 458 category A and category B adult male prisoners who are mostly serving long sentences.

Prison officers undertake 10 weeks of training which helps them to prepare for the unexpected. Staff at high security prisons go through an extensive block of training at our specialist college site before returning to their home prison for a period of consolidation. Some jobs do not require any previous qualifications, but staff need resilience, confidence and excellent communication skills in all roles. These key skills will help staff to have a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

In this unique career, you’ll have the opportunity to carry many different roles within any one day. One minute you’re a peacekeeper, the next you’re a counsellor or a teacher. You’ll work directly with prisoners in a unique environment, helping to protect the public and make a positive impact.

Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding career can apply or find out more by visiting Prison and Probation Jobs.