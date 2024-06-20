Former England captain calls on Peterborough's cricket community to find unsung heroes of the game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former England captain Mike Gatting calls for Peterborough's cricket community to find next set of unsung heroes as MCC launch their 2024 Community Cricket Heroes campaign.

Gatting, who captained England between 1986 and 1988, spoke at Lord’s for the launch of the campaign and said: “It is time for Peterborough's cricketing community to once again step forward and shine a light on those unsung heroes who help keep our game alive.

“We want to find those who dedicate their time and love to the grassroots game and celebrate their commitment to the sport that so many of us love.

