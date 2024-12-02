Find out more about free grief support available in Peterborough and Cambs this festive season

This National Grief Awareness Week, end-of-life care and bereavement charity Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Grief Kind Spaces in Huntingdonshire, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, is signposting grieving people to the local support available as they face the festive season.

The charity offers a range of bereavement services and wants to raise awareness of the support available - especially at a time of year traditionally filled with celebrations that can intensify feelings of sadness for people who are grieving.

“Grief can feel isolating at any time, but it can hit people harder during the festive season,” shares Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice Service Director Allison Mann, “This is why we want to remind people the support available in the region, and the steps people can take to acknowledge their grief and care for their emotional wellbeing.”

“Sue Ryder runs several Grief Kind Spaces in Peterborough, St Ives, Cambridge, Wisbech, Girton, and Huntingdon, offering welcoming and supportive regular drop-in sessions for anyone who has been bereaved. Supported by Sue Ryder volunteers, people can share their experiences of grief, helping them to feel heard and less alone.”

Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces are held regularly in different venues in the area and operate on a drop-in basis with no need to register.

In anticipation of the additional support people who are grieving might need at this time of year, the charity wants local people to know they will be operating at the following dates, locations and times during December and the start of January before returning to regular drop-in session times:

Peterborough Dobbies Garden Centre, Hampton: Wednesday 10am until 12 pm on 4, 11 and 18 December 2024 and 8 January 2024

Huntingdon Notcutts Garden Centre, Bramton: Monday 10am until 12pm on 2, 9 and 16 and and 6 January 2025

St Ives Morrisons Community Room: Friday 10am until 12pm on 6, 13 and 20 December 2024 and 10 January 2025

Wisbech Oasis Community Centre: Tuesday 1pm until 3pm on 3, 10 and 17 December 2024 and 7 January 2025

NEW The Bistro, Arthur Rank Hospice, Cambridge: Friday 10am until 12pm launching on Friday 10 January 2025

Laura Venning is Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Space coordinator for the region. She added, “Grief doesn’t have a timeline, and the holidays, festivals, or seasons you traditionally celebrate can be an emotionally complex time.

“We really hope by sharing details of the Sue Ryder bereavement support available here in the region over the coming months we can help people find a way to navigate this season."

For more information on Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces visit sueryder.org/Spaces

If you are unable to attend a Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space, Sue Ryder also offers free online bereavement support including free video counselling, an online community, advice, and resources at sueryder.org/grief