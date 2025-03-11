Farmer in East of England’s fly-tipping hotspot backs NFU’s calls for urgent action

A farmer working in the East of England’s biggest fly-tipping hotspot is backing the NFU’s calls for urgent action to tackle the crime.

The government’s latest figures show that Peterborough has the highest number of fly-tipping incidents per person in the region.

The city council area had 46 recorded fly-tipping incidents per 1,000 people – a total 10,128 incidents – in 2023-2024.

Farmer William Stevenson said he experiences up to five fly-tipping incidents a week on his arable farm near the city, with everything from cannabis production waste, asbestos, furniture, tyres, fridges and toys dumped on his land.

He said: “I am not surprised that Peterborough has the highest rate of fly-tipping in the region.

“We have five incidents here a week on a bad week and two a week at other times.

“Our farmers’ WhatsApp group frequently has messages about fly-tipping in the area.

“This takes up a lot of time dealing with incidents and makes it harder for us to produce food for the nation.

“With this happening so often, it has an impact on you mentally; it’s on your mind most of the time and you become less trusting of people and suspicious whenever you see a vehicle you don’t recognise – this not a nice mindset to have.”

The NFU estimates that at least two thirds of farmers, nationally, have been affected by fly-tipping.

With farmers and landowners often legally responsible for removing the rubbish, despite being the victim of the crime, the clear-up costs the industry tens of millions of pounds a year.

The illegal dumping of waste is a massive strain on the public purse as local authorities and the Environment Agency tackle rubbish dumped on public land.

Fly-tipping also harms the environment and blights the countryside.

The NFU is calling for urgent action to tackle fly-tipping on farmland.

This includes making it easier for the public to reduce and recycle waste and properly and punishing offenders who are caught dumping waste illegally with punitive fines, so they act as a deterrent.

The NFU also wants to see a consistent approach across the country where police, government agencies and local authorities are working more closely together to tackle the problem.

The NFU believes the whole system needs to tackle fly-tipping at the source - from packaging design, recycling, landfill tax and tip opening hours - to make it easier for the public to reduce, re-use and recycle waste.

Mr Stevenson, who is NFU Peterborough chair, said: “Fly-tipping is something we have just become used to dealing with on a regular basis, and it shouldn’t be that way.

“We all have a responsibility to tackle fly-tipping in our communities and I would encourage anyone who witnesses any fly-tipping incidents to report them to the authorities.”

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos said: “Fly-tipping continues to be a huge problem and one that plagues the lives of so many of us living and working in the countryside.

“The scale of waste crime is staggering, with nearly a fifth of all waste – an estimated 34 million tons – being handled illegally every year.

“For farmers, this isn’t just a statistic – it’s a constant battle against illegal dumping, the damage it causes to our land and the financial burden of clearing it up.

“The fact that these statistics don’t even capture the true scale of the problem on private land only reinforces the urgent need for stronger deterrents, better enforcement and real support for victims.

“The NFU has long called for tougher action on waste crime, including holding those responsible to account and ensuring local authorities and the Environment Agency have the resources they need to tackle this growing issue and protect our rural communities, businesses and the environment.

“We need a joined-up approach that makes it easier to dispose of waste responsibly and holds accountable those who choose to break the law.”