Family Action helps families in Peterborough make happy memories

National charity, Family Action, launches the ‘Make Happy Memories’ campaign to help families create cherished memories with events and activities throughout the months of May and June. One such outing was a trip to Rail World in Peterborough for over forty parents and children from Family Action’s Woodfield pre-school.

Family Action is committed to supporting individuals and families through times of change, challenge, and crisis. The charity’s ‘Make Happy Memories’ campaign incorporates a fund to enable Family Action services to organise special days out and events for the families they work with, to come together, laugh, and create lasting happy memories.

In Peterborough, Family Action operates five preschools, including Woodfield Park preschool, and the charity runs 2 FOOD Clubs.

The families had a fantastic time travelling to Rail World on the bus, exploring the exhibits, and sharing a picnic. Most of all they enjoyed each other's company and made many unforgettable memories that they may otherwise not have been able to make.

Woodfield Preschool at Railworld

Sue Rogers, the Head of Practice Development at Family Action, emphasises the importance of family bonds and the pressures families can face to create the perfect family get-together: "Families are facing so many pressures right now and creating a picture-perfect family outing may feel simply out of reach for many time-poor parents.

“Families often worry about not creating "big" enough memories, such as extravagant holidays or lavish get togethers. But research*1 shows that what children remember most positively is the feeling of being supported and nurtured. Making happy memories that can shape us as we grow isn't about the big-ticket items - small moments of togetherness matter."

Family Action Pre-School Supervisor, Teresa Duncombe, expresses her delight at the success of the outing: “Today has been such a great time for families, children and the staff to come together and make some memories in a local attraction. Many of our families have not heard of Railworld so it was a first for many of us, but it definitely will not be a last”

Teresa added: “Research from the Happiness Research Institute highlights the importance of ‘depositing good memories in our memory bank so that in the future we are more likely to make withdrawals of happiness’. At our outing to Rail World there were lots of special moments and families were able to make memories that we hope will last a lifetime."

Woodfield Preschool at Railworld

Parent, Stephanie Oliveira, said: “I had never been before, but we had a lot of fun! Felipe loved it, he kept being on the lookout for trains, then when he heard a train, he would run close to the fence to wave at it. It was really lovely! Thank you for the day out.”

Sue Rogers concludes: “It isn't the amount of time you spend together or the snaps for social media that matter - it's the memories you make together that will last."

To find out more about the Family Action Make Happy Memories campaign and how you can get involved, please visit Family Action.Make Happy Memories