Eye contact the key to romance, survey reveals

More than seven in 10 Brits say eye contact is the most important thing on a first date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than seven in every ten Brits say eye contact is the most important thing on the first date, according to new research revealed today.

The nationwide study, conducted by Optical Express, revealed 71% of respondents consider eye contact the most important factor on a first date – with over a third (34%) reporting they would end a date if the other person didn’t make proper eye contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey, which was carried out ahead of Valentine’s Day, also revealed over half of the UK (57%) would consider a lack of eye contact as disinterest.

Over a third say lack of eye contact is grounds for ending a relationship

Elsewhere, over a third of those surveyed (31%) suggested minimal eye contact would be a valid reason for ending a relationship, while one in four (26%) Brits say eyes are the first thing they notice in a potential romantic interest, second only to smile (29%).

The data reveals the importance of looking after our eye health and how valuable our eyes can be in finding and maintaining romantic relationships.

Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said: “Our survey reveals that eyes are not only one of the very first things people notice about a potential romantic partner, but also a vital part of how we connect and communicate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eye contact plays a crucial role in building trust and deepening relationships, which is why looking after our eye health is so important.

“There are some incredibly simple steps we can take to protect our eyes and vision, such as maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and reducing or taking regular breaks during screen use where possible.

“Most importantly, we urge the UK to attend regular eye tests to ensure any issues are detected early. We recommend an eye test at least every two years – it could be the difference between a successful or unsuccessful date this Valentine’s Day!”

If you would like to speak to someone about your vision or eye health, or find out about your vision correction options beyond glasses or contact lenses, visit your local Optical Express for a free consultation for vision correction surgery, book your appointment today at: https://www.opticalexpress.co.uk/book-an-eye-test