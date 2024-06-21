Enjoy three big events in Peterborough this weekend – by bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Peterborough gets ready for three major events this Saturday, local people have been encouraged to leave the car at home and get the bus to enjoy a fun and great value day out!

Saturday will see the very first ever Feast on the Square - a collection of culinary delights, hot food, bakes, cakes and delicious treats, all served on Peterborough Cathedral Square.

The Feast is easy to access from the Queensgate Shopping Centre Bus Station.

Meanwhile, also on Saturday, the 24th Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival, in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, will run at Peterborough Rowing Club, Thorpe Meadows. A total of 48 teams are expected to compete on the 200m racecourse, while several thousand spectators eagerly watch. Beyond the races, a wide array of bankside entertainment, food stalls, and fun activities will take place.

The nearest bus stop is Thorpe Meadows, with services including the 2, 27, 47, 48, 904 and X4.

Also on the same day, the Sausage and Cider Festival will run until 11.00pm on the Peterborough Embankment, featuring headline act The Wurzels and a brand new line up of tribute acts, street-food vendors and up to 30 different ciders available on site!

You can reach Peterborough Embankment from both the Lido and Regional Pool bus stops, which are both served by the 4 and 61 services.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “This is going to be such an exciting weekend in Peterborough, and so I would encourage everyone in the city to get involved.