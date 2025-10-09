Dr Shalini Rao, a Senior Research Associate at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, shares motivation for taking part in Shine Night Walk

Dr Shalini Rao, a Senior Research Associate at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, will join postgraduate students Marleen Wolke and Josephine Greenall-Ota for the Shine Night Walk on Saturday, 18 October. The 10k night-time fundraising event returns to Cambridge to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Dr Rao is calling on people of all ages and abilities to grab their glowsticks and walk alongside her in solidarity with those affected by cancer. Her motivation stems from both her research and a close family member’s battle with breast cancer.

The researchers, part of the Carroll Group at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, study how certain cancers grow and spread—particularly those that depend on hormones.

Dr Rao’s research is driven by a desire to improve outcomes for patients through early detection and innovative treatment strategies. Her work focuses on the molecular mechanisms behind tumour growth in early pancreatic cancer. “Unlike other cancers, there are currently no screening programmes or tests for pancreatic cancer to help doctors distinguish between people with minor health issues and those who should be urgently referred for a scan,” Dr Rao explained. “We’re studying how transcription factors—proteins that drive cancer growth—interact in pancreatic cells. This mapping approach has already led to breakthroughs in breast cancer, and we hope it will pave the way for new biomarkers to detect pancreatic cancer earlier, when it’s most treatable.”

Every year, around 37,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East of England. Funds raised through Shine Night Walks help scientists like Dr Rao develop new ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer—bringing us closer to a future where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of the disease.

Participants in the Shine Night Walk can choose to support research into specific cancer types—such as prostate, bowel, lung, or breast cancer—or contribute to areas where the need is greatest. Volunteers are also encouraged to get involved, with opportunities ranging from setting up the course to guiding walkers through the city.

Dr Rao added: “Advances in research and better treatments allow anyone diagnosed with cancer more precious time with their loved ones. Taking part is going to be moving and uplifting in equal parts. I can’t wait to stand on the start line with so many people united by the cause and experience the sea of fluorescent face paint and fairy lights.

“This event isn’t about finishing first. It doesn’t matter if people power walk or pace themselves—every step counts. It’s about raising money for research that could bring hope to thousands of people. That’s why I’m asking people to sign up and help shine a light for everyone affected by this devastating disease in Cambridge and beyond.”

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the East of England, Patrick Keely, said: “Our scientists have helped to double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years. We’ve led the development of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, paved the way for targeted treatments, and improved the way we use surgery to tackle cancer. But with nearly 1 in 2 people set to be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime, we can’t stop there.

“Our vision is a world where everybody lives longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer, and money raised through events like Shine Night Walk is critical to making this a reality. Whether people walk for loved ones, for future generations, or with friends old and new, they’ll be helping to power more progress—October 18 is Cambridgeshire’s moment to shine.”

People can also show their support by volunteering on the night. From helping to set up the course to guiding participants around the city, there are lots of opportunities to get involved, meet new people, and learn new skills.

