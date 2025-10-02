Devastating blow for Sue Ryder as high winds force cancellation of Peterborough flagship fundraiser for second year

Fundraisers, volunteers and hospice teams at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice have today been left devastated by the news that high winds forecast this weekend have forced the cancellation of this year’s Starlight Hike Peterborough.

It is the second year running the healthcare charity has had to take drastic action to keep fundraisers, volunteers and staff safe from severe weather, after flooding led to the cancellation of the family-friendly starlight walk in 2024.

Last year the heartbreaking cancellation cost the charity £41,000 in lost fundraising income, which could have helped Sue Ryder healthcare teams provide 1,300 hours of care, managing patients’ pain and symptoms and help make more space for a family’s final days to be filled with love.

With Storm Amy set to batter the UK this weekend, there are predicted wind gusts of up to 40mph in the Peterborough area. The dangerous winds have cruelly forced the charity to cancel this year’s walk out of safety concerns for participants who were due to walk a 5k or 10k route around picturesque and heavily wooded Ferry Meadows, in Nene Park, Peterborough.

The charity had hoped this year's event would see £41,000 in fundraising income raised, so this is a major setback at a time when demand for Sue Ryder’s end-of-life and bereavement services is rising, and operational costs are increasing.

Sue Ryder fundraiser Aimee Cowling has been working hard on organising this year’s event. She said, “We are absolutely gutted that we’ve had to cancel the Peterborough Starlight Hike again this year. This time due to dangerously high wind gusts being forecast.

“Not only is it our biggest fundraising event of the year, but it’s also a really meaningful evening for so many people who take part in memory of loved ones. We’re heartbroken for the disappointment this will cause our supporters, volunteers and partners as we know just how much love and passion they bring to this special event.”

Around 420 walkers and 90 volunteerswere set to take part, all gathering together under the stars to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder’s expert palliative and end of life care and bereavement support.

“We have had lots of conversations with our event venue partners, Nene Park, and sadly they have advised that the high wind gusts pose too great a risk to go ahead with the event safely,”

Amy added. “As heartbreaking as it is, everyone’s safety must come first.”

All registered participants for the Peterborough event are being contacted about receiving a full refund of their registration fee.

The charity hopes supporters will complete their own Starlight Hike at a time and place that’s safe and meaningful to them to continue raising the vital funds it needs to keep giving its care.

Allison Mann, Regional Director for Sue Ryder, explained the wider impact, “The cancellation of Starlight Hike Peterborough for the second-year running is a huge financial and emotional blow for us all.

“The funds raised through events like Starlight Hike are vital to help our care teams to continue delivering their expert and compassionate care to people who are dying or grieving. At a time when we’re facing increased costs and rising need, we rely on the amazing generosity of our local community to keep going more than ever before.

“We hope people will show support for us and honour those they are remembering by completing their own Starlight Hike when it is safe to do so.”

“Alternatively, if you’re to make a donation and support us, please visit www.sueryder.org/SLHDonate.”

Steph Peachy, Head of Visitor Engagement at Nene Park: "We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike on 4 October. The forecasted high winds are beyond our events safety thresholds, and the wellbeing of all participants, volunteers and staff must come first. We’re grateful for everyone’s understanding and hope to work closely with Sue Ryder so we can still come together for this special event."

Other Sue Ryder Starlight Hike events due to take place later in October, in Bedford, Reading (Thames Valley), Worth Valley (Yorkshire), Leeds and Cheltenham are unaffected and are due to go ahead as planned.