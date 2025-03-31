Deeping St James care home welcomes baby ducklings
There was a lot of egg-citement at the home as five ducklings hatched throughout the week. Residents were able to pet and feed the ducklings as they found their footing outside their shells.
The five little ducklings visited the residents around the home, who loved watching them grow bigger each day. The new additions were also visited by children from Carousel nursery who joined in with giving the ducklings their first bath.
General Manager Jane Lee said: “It was an eggs-cellent day when the eggs finally hatched! Residents at Braeburn Lodge, as well as our team were all very excited about the new-borns.
"We’ve successfully found homes for the ducklings with our deputy manager Suzie Reynolds and clinical lead Karen Stratton."
