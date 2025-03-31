Deeping St James care home welcomes baby ducklings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff, residents and their guests at Barchester’s Braeburn Lodge care home, in Deeping St James were celebrating the birth of baby ducklings this week at the home.

There was a lot of egg-citement at the home as five ducklings hatched throughout the week. Residents were able to pet and feed the ducklings as they found their footing outside their shells.

The five little ducklings visited the residents around the home, who loved watching them grow bigger each day. The new additions were also visited by children from Carousel nursery who joined in with giving the ducklings their first bath.

General Manager Jane Lee said: “It was an eggs-cellent day when the eggs finally hatched! Residents at Braeburn Lodge, as well as our team were all very excited about the new-borns.

"We’ve successfully found homes for the ducklings with our deputy manager Suzie Reynolds and clinical lead Karen Stratton."

Braeburn Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Braeburn Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and specialist dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.