Dedicated hospice volunteer honoured with League of Mercy award

Rosie, and her son, at the award ceremony

A volunteer from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has been honoured with a League of Mercy Award for distinguished voluntary service.

Rosie Haynes, 76, from Peterborough, received her award at a spectacular ceremony held at the Mansion House in London last month, recognising 17 years of voluntary service at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, where she has supported patients, families, and staff with compassion and dedication.

“I felt thrilled and humbled to receive this award,” Rosie said. “My family, and especially my five grandchildren, are all very proud!

“When I first got the award letter, my son read it in silence, then jumped up and gave me the biggest hug. He was over the moon.”

Rosie with her award in London's stunning Mansion House

Rosie continued: “Just being nominated meant a great deal to me. When I read the letters that supported my nomination, I was touched by the kind words people had written about me, and I’d really like to thank everyone who took the time to share those messages and for the effort they made on my behalf.”

The ceremony was hosted by Lord Lingfield, President of the League of Mercy, and Princess Katarina of Yugoslavia, with music and refreshments setting a gracious tone inside the stately Mansion House.

Reflecting on the award ceremony, Rosie shared: “The atmosphere was absolutely lovely - full of excitement and celebration – and in such a beautiful setting. When my name was called, all my nerves just vanished. It was a really happy day, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The League of Mercy Foundation, originally founded in 1899 by Royal Charter under Queen Victoria and revived in 1999, recognises and celebrates individuals who have given outstanding voluntary service in healthcare and social care.

Each year, just 50 volunteers from across the UK are chosen to receive this honour, making it a truly exceptional recognition of commitment and compassion.

Rosie’s journey with Sue Ryder began in 2007 after visiting a friend at the hospice.

Rosie explained: “One day after I lost my dear friend, I came up to Peterborough and instead of going home, I drove to the hospice, came into Reception and asked about volunteering.

“I had a very informal interview and after a taster session on the wards, I just knew it was what I wanted to do. It all started from there, and here I am, nearly 18 years later!”

Rosie’s current role focuses on mealtime support, making sure every patient receives meals suited to their dietary needs. From organising menus and preparing trays to liaising with the chef and recording what each patient has eaten, Rosie helps keep mealtimes running smoothly and efficiently.

Quality and Clinical Governance Lead, Fern Gowler, who started as a student nurse at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice the same year Rosie began volunteering, was also present at the ceremony. She shared: “From day one Rosie’s kindness, compassion, and quiet strength have shone through everything she does. It was a joy to be by her side as she was recognised for the impact she has made over nearly two decades.”

“I’d like to say a huge congratulations to Rosie. Her dedication to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and the people we care for continues to inspire all of us.”

When asked what motivates her to carry on volunteering, Rosie shared: “Coming in every Thursday keeps me grounded. No matter how difficult my week has been, I always leave thinking, ‘What were you worrying about?’”

“You meet such lovely people. Patients and families share their lives with you - it’s a real privilege.

“Sometimes people prefer to talk to an ordinary person who’s lived an ordinary life. It’s very rewarding - I do have a passion for it.”

As the longest-serving volunteer in her role, Rosie sees no plans to stop her regular Thursday visits.

“I just love working here. While I’m fit and able, I’ll keep coming. I’ve made some incredible friendships. I feel so well supported by the team here – it’s like belonging to a family!”

To find out more about volunteering opportunities at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, email [email protected]

To find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall