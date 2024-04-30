Cromwell’s 425th anniversary commemorated in his hometown.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event was organised by the Cromwell Museum to mark the 425th anniversary last week of Oliver Cromwell’s birth in the town.

The two fully equipped cavalrymen gave talks and demonstrations of the mounted soldiers of the period of the English Civil War, as well as giving visitors the chance to meet the horses up close.

Stuart Orme, Curator of the Cromwell Museum says “Cromwell was born in Huntingdon on 25 April 1599, and raised his first troop of cavalry to fight for Parliament on the town square in Huntingdon in August 1642. Whilst a divisive character, it’s impossible to deny his significance or the revolutionary period in which he lived. It’s great to be able to bring this to life with these sorts of events – and children particularly loved meeting the horses up close!”

Cromwellian cavalry on Huntingdon Town Square