Cricket club in Peterborough bowled over by Bovis Homes sponsorship deal

A cricket club in Peterborough has been bowled over after a local housebuilder sponsored its stumps this year.

Bovis Homes, which is building new homes at Hampton Water, off Beebys Way to the south of the city, donated two new sets of stumps for the players at United Sports Cricket Club to use.

The club, which plays home matches Hampton Leisure Centre has 60 players, with two Sunday sides in the Rutland League and one in the Peterborough Mid Week League.

Subeesh Ramachandran, vice captain of the club, said: “USCC is a non-profit-making organisation and it is essential for the club to gain sponsorship to promote the game. The club appreciates all the help and support given by our sponsors over the years.

“We are honoured to be associated with Bovis Homes as our 2024 stumps sponsor. The donation has helped us to buy two sets of custom-made stumps and has contributed to the club’s financial security.

“Moreover, being sponsored by a company of the stature of Bovis Homes gives us assurance that our efforts are going in the right direction. We look forward to working with Bovis Homes for years to come.”

Fraser Hopes, regional managing director for Bovis Homes, said: “When United Sports Cricket Club reached out to us we were more than happy to support the local club.

“United Sports Cricket Club is a real community club which brings people together through their love of sport. This important local organisation provides a focus for the area where people can get involved and benefit from social interaction and make lasting friendships.

“The stumps we have sponsored look fabulous with our name on and we hope that the club’s teams will be knocking them over on a regular basis on their way to winning performances in their respective leagues.”