Community Swap or Sale event at Wisbech care home

Discovering adventures and sparking conversations through books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles are very important to residents at Barchester’s Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James, Wisbech.

From Thursday, August 1st, residents have been asking the community to be involved in their month-long Swap or Sale event.

The idea of the Swap or Sale Event is that the local community can rehome their beloved books, CDs, DVDs or puzzles for residents to enjoy and explore new items by discovering residents' once-loved items.

Additionally, if locals want to take a puzzle or CD they are asked to leave a small donation which will be used to purchase new large print books and audiobooks.

Hickathrift

During the entire month of August, Hickathrift House Care Home is welcoming the community to explore their library and swap in order to discover new authors, artists and films. They also have a trolley full of diverse items outside the home for a quick stop-by. The new items will be treasured and loved by residents.

Barrie, Resident Ambassador of Hickathrift House, said, “I’m an avid reader and would love to discover more books. I’ve pretty much read all the ones I’m interested in at the internal library and would love someone else’s loved stories to explore”.

Elsie, a resident of Hickathrift House, said, “I read a lot of books and love all types from fantasy to crime novels. Reading is a passion of mine and I’m glad we can discover new stories and pass on the ones we’ve loved”.

Paula Colman, General Manager at Hickathrift House Care Home, said, “Reading, music, films and jigsaws have many benefits such as improving memory, reducing stress and uplifting your mood.

"The Swap and Sale Event has already started to benefit residents and locals and we hope it continues to grow. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community and team here at Hickathrift House, so thank you to those who are involved”.

Hickathrift House Care Home has collected 11 new books, 2 CDs, 3 DVDs and 10 puzzles so far this month and donated a total of 27 to the local community. If you would like to get involved in the Swap and Sale Event or browse the library stop by Hickathrift House Care Home at 217 Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, PE14 8JB at any point in August.

Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hickathrift House Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 57 residents from respite care to long-term stays.