Cherry Blossom Care Home remembers much loved team member
In her honour, a Cherry Blossom tree was planted, and time was spent remembering Joanne, her beautiful smile, and her constant willingness to help in all situations.
Joanne had been a member of our family for over 5 years and worked tiredlessly during covid, always willing to support wherever necessary.
To further honour Joanne's memory, we will be collecting donations for Cancer Research on July 26th outside Morrisons, located at Lincoln Road, Walton, Peterborough PE4 6WS. If you cannot join us in person, donations can also be made through our Just Giving Page: Donate to Cherry Blossom Care Home Giving Page.
Your support in remembering Joanne and contributing to cancer research is greatly appreciated.
Cherry Blossom Care Home is part of the Allegra Group and is situated in Warwick Road it offers 24 hour nursing, residential and dementia and day care in modern purpose built surroundings. For more information please call us on 01733 797 879 or visit us at https://allegracare.co.uk/cherry
