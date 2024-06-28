Cherry Blossom Care Home remembers much loved team member

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Cherry Blossom Care Home recently celebrated the life of Joanne Gushman, a much-loved team member who passed away at the age of 58 after a courageous battle with cancer at the end of last year.

In her honour, a Cherry Blossom tree was planted, and time was spent remembering Joanne, her beautiful smile, and her constant willingness to help in all situations.

Joanne had been a member of our family for over 5 years and worked tiredlessly during covid, always willing to support wherever necessary.

To further honour Joanne's memory, we will be collecting donations for Cancer Research on July 26th outside Morrisons, located at Lincoln Road, Walton, Peterborough PE4 6WS. If you cannot join us in person, donations can also be made through our Just Giving Page: Donate to Cherry Blossom Care Home Giving Page.

Some of the team at Cherry Blossom

Your support in remembering Joanne and contributing to cancer research is greatly appreciated.