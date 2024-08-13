Cherry Blossom Care Home donates to Dementia UK
Cherry Blossom Care Home present a cheque for over £300 to Dementia UK
Cherry Blossom Care Home were delighted to present Paul Gibbons from Dementia UK with a cheque for over £300, following our very successful Summer Party. We are incredibly grateful to the local community for donating raffle prizes, with a special thank you to the shops in and around Brotherhood Retail Park.
We are also pleased to announce that Paul Gibbons will be returning to Cherry Blossom on Alzheimer's Day, the 21st of September, at 11 AM to deliver an insightful talk on dementia.
