Cherry Blossom Care Home donates to Dementia UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cherry Blossom Care Home present a cheque for over £300 to Dementia UK

Cherry Blossom Care Home were delighted to present Paul Gibbons from Dementia UK with a cheque for over £300, following our very successful Summer Party. We are incredibly grateful to the local community for donating raffle prizes, with a special thank you to the shops in and around Brotherhood Retail Park.

We are also pleased to announce that Paul Gibbons will be returning to Cherry Blossom on Alzheimer's Day, the 21st of September, at 11 AM to deliver an insightful talk on dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information or to have a look at all the things that we have been doing please visit our website or our Facebook page