CEO of Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association receives British Empire Medal

The occasion was held at Great St Mary’s, The University Church, Cambridge where HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire , Mrs Julie Spence presented him with his medal for services to Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Peterborough . Also in attendance at the event was Master of Ceremonies, Colonel Roger Herriot OBE DL as well as local dignitaries the High Sherriff of Cambridgeshire and the Mayor of Cambridge.

Mr Nathu, arrived in the UK as an asylum seeker himself in 1997, having fled the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, before being granted indefinite leave to remain in 2004. Having settled in Peterborough with his family he co-founded PARCA in 2002 and now the charity has its base at Unity Hall, Northfield Road, Peterborough.

Mr Nathu said “ I’m extremely proud and honoured to receive the British Empire Medal. Having experienced first-hand the difficulties of arriving in a different country. where English isn’t your first language, my aim was to establish a drop- in centre where people from all backgrounds could receive help and support in their times of need. I’ve seen the numbers grow and we now help in the region of 5-6000 people every year from over 50 different countries. We offer English classes (ESOL) and help with form filling as well as organising events and activities to enable people to overcome isolation. I feel very privileged to have received a medal in recognition of what has been achieved over the years.”