Carehome siblings get a trip out

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 13:47 BST
Brother and sister, Geoff and JanetBrother and sister, Geoff and Janet
Brother and sister, Geoff and Janet
Brother and sister, Geoff and Janet, have been part of Braeburn Lodge Care Home for many years and this week took a special trip, just the two of them!

Together we headed off for a morning at the amazing Waterside Garden Centre, Geoff's old workplace.

The whole morning was filled with laughter, sharing memories whilst making new ones.

Geoff was so proud, giving all of us a guided tour, "See those lights up there, I made them".

The bond between these two is inseparable and we will continue to cherish and support their relationship.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice