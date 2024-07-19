Carehome siblings get a trip out

Brother and sister, Geoff and Janet

Brother and sister, Geoff and Janet, have been part of Braeburn Lodge Care Home for many years and this week took a special trip, just the two of them!

Together we headed off for a morning at the amazing Waterside Garden Centre, Geoff's old workplace.

The whole morning was filled with laughter, sharing memories whilst making new ones.

Geoff was so proud, giving all of us a guided tour, "See those lights up there, I made them".

The bond between these two is inseparable and we will continue to cherish and support their relationship.