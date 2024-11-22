Care home welcomes fraud and scams specilaists
They held a workshop sharing key tips on how to avoid common financial scams and fraud. A topical issue that often affects the elderly, the experts demonstrated how to recognise a scam, and the correct way to respond and report them.
The talk discussed how scams are disguised, and can occur in person, by phone, by post, by email, and even through social media. Guests shared their own scamming experiences and recovery strategies
Following the workshop, our experts were on hand to then take and answer further questions from the audience.
General Manager of the home, Meg Jones said: “We know that scammers often target the elderly because they can be more trusting, and easy targets because they are not aware of all of the technology tricks that scammers often use. We’re looking forward to welcoming Yorkshire Building Society to make sure our residents as well as friends from within the community were better informed on scamming tricks, and to know that support is always here at Rose Lodge and at the Yorkshire Building Society as well as with the local police.”