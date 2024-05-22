Care home residents enjoy an afternoon celebrating 200 years of Cadbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Werrington Lodge care home in Werrington were treated to an afternoon of nostalgia and delicious memories when they received an amazing gift from Cadburys themselves who sent our residents a Cadburys memory box which inside had tasty chocolate bars which had been packaged in some of the old designs. Lots of our residents remembered the old packaging and the times they could buy a chocolate bar for a shilling !! It has been wonderful to reminisce and enjoy.

Since the opening of its first shop in Birmingham in 1824, Cadbury has delighted the nation with its confectionary and drinking chocolate. It has been with us throughout every day and seasonal moments, even popping out of our 99 ice cream cones on the beach. It’s the brand behind our favourite selection boxes, as well as the Cadbury Dairy Milk we unwind with on the sofa. Tastes we’ve known for generations – these have long been a part of Britain’s rich cultural history and the lives of Brits across generations.

Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Coordinator for Barchester Healthcare, commented:

“We are excited to work with amazing brands like Cadbury to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to share. Our residents had the best time remembering how they have enjoyed Cadbury throughout their lives, looking at all the old ad campaigns brought back so many memories.

Werrington Resident

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Bex added.

Deputy Manager, Nancy Simeon, said: “What a wonderful afternoon we’ve all had, our residents have grown up eating Cadbury chocolate bars, so they were really interested to hear about how the company first came about and how it has evolved over the years.”

Werrington Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Werrington Lodge provides dementia, residential care and respite care.