Care home invites community to Christmas fair

Wood Grange in South Kesteven will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of refreshments, a variety of stalls and entertainment on Saturday 30th November.

Taking place between 2.00 – 4.00 pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made treats prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home. There will be a variety of stalls and entertainment spreading a little festive cheer to all!

Katya Petrova, General Manager at Wood Grange says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our Christmas Fair. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Wood Grange will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our Christmas Fair is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Wood Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wood Grange provides nursing care, residential and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.