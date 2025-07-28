Cambridge Manor Chinese Interactive Theater Workshop

Part of the group

Cambridge Manor was alive with excitement this past weekend as we hosted our first-ever Chinese Interactive Theater Workshop, a vibrant celebration of culture, creativity, and community.

Residents, staff, and local families came together for an unforgettable day filled with drama, traditional Chinese artistry, and heartfelt moments that bridged generations.

Our residents, ranging from seasoned storytellers to those new to the stage, eagerly participated in lively skits inspired by classic Chinese folktales. From reenacting the legend of the Monkey King to crafting their own short scenes, the residents brought laughter and joy to the room.

Beyond the theatre, the workshop offered a hands-on exploration of traditional Chinese culture. Residents were thrilled to try on beautifully crafted garments, including silk qipaos and embroidered tang Zhuang jackets, provided by the theatre group. The vibrant colours and intricate patterns sparked stories of travel and history among the group, with many sharing memories of their own cultural experiences. The highlight of the day was the heartwarming interaction between residents and the children from the local community, who joined the workshop as part of a school outreach program. Together, they collaborated on art projects, creating paper lanterns and painting fans inspired by Chinese designs. The children’s energy was infectious, and the residents cherished the chance to share stories and laughter. “Seeing the kids’ faces light up when we told them about our lives—it was pure magic,” said resident Clara Evans.

To ensure no one missed out, our staff thoughtfully recorded the day’s performances and created highlight reels, which were shared with residents unable to attend in person. We also delivered small keepsakes, including miniature lanterns and printed photos from the event to every resident’s room. “Even though I couldn’t join the group, I felt like I was part of it,” said Dorothy Miller, who enjoyed watching the videos from her cosy armchair.

The day concluded with a communal tea ceremony, where participants sipped jasmine and oolong teas while reflecting on the shared experience. The event not only fostered a deeper appreciation for Chinese culture but also strengthened the bonds within our Cambridge Manor community. “This was more than just a workshop—it was a chance to connect, create, and celebrate together,” said Wellbeing lead Della

Cambridge Manor is already planning its next cultural event, with residents eagerly suggesting themes from around the world. For now, the memories of the Chinese Interactive Theatre Workshop will linger, reminding us all of the power of storytelling and togetherness.