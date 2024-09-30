Cambridge man with cerebral palsy taking part in 10k in memory of friends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday, 6 October, David Slater, 37, from Cambridge is taking part in the Bidwells Cambridge 10k joined by his sister, Rosie, 31, from London.

This is no mean feat as David has cerebral palsy so will be completing the distance in his manual wheelchair. He is participating and fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK in memory of three friends who lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and in support of a good friend who lives with the same condition.

The 10k event, now in its 13th year, is organised by Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for the 110,000 adults and children in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions. To date David has raised over £200, exceeding his initial £100 fundraising target.

Explaining why he signed up to take part in the Bidwells Cambridge 10k for Muscular Dystrophy UK, David said: “I’m doing this for my friends Jonathan Gilmour, Jonathan Stringer and Stuart Wickison who all had Duchenne muscular dystrophy and are sadly no longer here, as well as my good friend Tyran Hawthorn who is still fighting and living with the condition.”

David Slater

“We all met as teenagers at residential college and despite us having different personalities and me having a different disability, we were drawn to each other. I became good friends with all of them and like to think we made the most of life together. We had so many laughs.”

David has cerebral palsy and predominantly uses a wheelchair to get around. He will be taking part in the Bidwells Cambridge 10k in his manual wheelchair.

“My condition makes me like a wobbly jelly burning up energy like a gas guzzler, so this will definitely be a challenge,” said David. “But I hope that by pushing myself like this, I will inspire others. I wanted to do something positive in memory of my friends and I believe it’s important not to take anything for granted.

"Yes, there are things I find difficult, but I’m luckier than some others and I’m still here. I know they’ll be with me on the day, and I think they’d be really touched that I’m doing this – both to raise money for charity but also increase awareness of muscular dystrophy.”

Jonathan Gilmour and David Slater

One of the friends David is fundraising in memory of, Jonathan Gilmour, was a long-term supporter of Muscular Dystrophy UK. Keen to be remembered for his ‘ability not his disability’, Jonathan was a Cambridge University PhD student and award-winning academic. His parents, Angela and Brian were the official race starters for last year’s 10k, something they were proud to do in Jonathan’s name.

“Jonathan and I were very similar in some ways,” said David. “We started at college at the same time, so I knew him from the age of 16. He was a very gentle person and shy at first, before we got to know each other. He died two years ago, and I think he’d be proud that I’m saluting him in this way. He never wanted his condition to define him and, like me, didn’t want to take anything in life for granted.”

Along with his friends, David also credits his eight-year-old daughter Becky as someone who inspires him. “She’s bright and sassy with a big heart. Her compassionate nature inspires me every day and reminds me to focus on the positive and push myself to do things. She loves running so hopefully she’ll join me doing something like this in the future!”

Jessie Keighley, Events Project Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “David’s story is inspirational, and we’re honoured that he’s taking part in this event and fundraising for us in memory of his friends. As we head into the 13th year of the Cambridge 10k, we’re seeing it grow in popularity and are so grateful for everyone’s support in making it a success.

Tyran Hawthorn and David Slater

"From our headline partner Bidwells to our volunteers and everyone taking part and supporting on the day – you all help make a difference to people living with muscle wasting and weakening conditions. We can’t wait to see everyone there on the day!”

The Bidwells Cambridge 10k offers a closed-road route through the heart of Cambridge, taking in historic city sights, with chip timing and an event village. Money raised will go towards funding ground-breaking research and life changing support for people living with muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

There are a limited number of spaces still available for the Bidwells Cambridge 10k on 6 October. Sign up now at musculardystrophyuk.org/get-involved/events/bidwells-cambridge-10k-2024/

General entry for the Bidwells Cambridge 10k costs £32.50 per person (including booking fee) or £21 for runners who commit to fundraising £75. There is also a Junior 3k race for children aged 9-15 years, which costs £16.50 per person or £10.50 plus fundraising.