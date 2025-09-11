Bus operator offers special discount price for travel in Peterborough
Stagecoach East is running the promotion, which means that a DayRider costs just £5 for unlimited travel in the Peterborough Town Zone - this is the same price as two Single fares. The promotional code is:
- Peterborough Adult DayRider - EAPB5APPDAY
The promotional fare is available through the Stagecoach App, where you can also plan your journey and track your bus. Terms and exclusions apply.
People new to the bus are being challenged to get out of their car and give the bus a try to get around the city, whereas existing bus passengers will now be able to get a DayRider to upgrade to unlimited travel at a great value price.
More information is available on this fare promotion at: Unlimited journeys Unlimited savings Unlimited city | Stagecoach.
Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “The bus is a wonderful way to get around Peterborough – and there has never been a better time than now to get onboard, with our brilliant promotion. We really are offering ‘Unlimited journeys, Unlimited savings, and Unlimited Peterborough!’
“So now is the time to get out and about, explore our great city, and let our professional drivers get you to work, to the shops, or out to meet friends and family.”
The promotion is being run to celebrate Catch the Bus Month, throughout September, which champions how buses are a sustainable way to travel – reducing pollution and congestion, that they promote social inclusion, and that they boost the local economy, as buses are worth up to £3.50 for every £1 invested, helping businesses to grow and local communities to thrive.
-- To plan your journey, buy before you board, and track your bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App