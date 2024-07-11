Bristol City footballer receives cap 68 years on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graham Ricketts, a resident at Hampton Grove care home in Hampton Vale, Peterborough, had the surprise of his life today, when he was presented with his cap from Bristol City Football Club

Graham, who moved to Hampton Grove care home earlier this year, was surrounded by family, friends and staff when he was presented with his cap by Daniel Baker, Home Services Advisor at Hampton Grove. The cap is given to any player who earnt a ‘cap’ when they were called up and played for the team.

The team at Hampton Grove were in communication with Bristol City and organised for Graham’s cap to be sent to the home, along with a certificate to present to him. Graham played for Bristol City from 1957 - 1961 where he made a phenomenal 160 appearances and scored 16 goals.

Hampton Grove’s General Manager, Ewa Drzewicka, said: “It is such a great privilege to be a part of something so special and unique, watching Graham receive his ‘cap’ after so many years. It goes to show that even after all these years it still means so much to Graham, bringing back so many fond memories from his playing days.”

Graham receiving his cap

Graham commented: “I am so lucky, to have lived the life I have lived, playing a game that I loved so much and having had the support from my wife and family. Receiving this ‘cap’ has truly cemented my experiences and love of the game, certainly something that I will treasure for as long as I can.”

Hampton Grove care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hampton Grove provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 86 residents from respite care to long term stays.