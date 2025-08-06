Braeburn Summer Fete brings the community together

stall holders and visitors at the fete

Staff, residents, relatives, and members of the local community came together at Braeburn Lodge in Deeping St James to enjoy a vibrant Summer Fete held in the home’s grounds on Saturday 2nd August

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event featured a variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, tombola, games, and live entertainment from the talented Gabriella Pineda Rodrigues, whose performance was a highlight for many attendees.

Visitors browsed a wonderful selection of local stalls, including Bob’s Blooming Buds, Pamela’s Treasure Cove, Sammy’s Wax Melts, and Luxurious Sweet Treats, offering everything from handmade crafts to delicious goodies. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, music, and the smell of sizzling food, as the catering team served up a range of refreshments including burgers, chips, and cold drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was made even more special thanks to the generous support of local businesses and community groups who donated raffle prizes and helped make the day a success. Special thanks go to The Deeping Stage, The Little Sewing Shop, Lilli’s Tea Rooms, Scizzor Studios, and the Deep in Kindness Community Hub.

The team at Braeburn Lodge

Resident Ethel shared, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Jane Lee, General Manager at Braeburn Lodge, said: “Staff at the home are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”