Braeburn Lodge launches initiative to help combat loneliness

Local care home Braeburn Lodge in Deeping St James is opening its doors to members of the community in a bid to help tackle loneliness.

Older community members, who might usually eat alone, are invited to join staff and residents at the home each Friday from 12.30 pm for a free three course meal and a good old natter

Diners will be treated to a tasty lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents and take part in the homes varied life enrichment programme after their meal.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of the local community. The company has its own Charitable Foundation, a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability or mental health problem to help combat loneliness and enable people to connect with their local communities.

The home’s talented Head Chef will be creating an array of delicious dishes all cooked from scratch using fresh produce for diners to enjoy.

Jane Lee, General Manager at Braeburn Lodge, said: “Loneliness and isolation can have a huge impact on people, especially older members of the community. We want all our neighbours to know that they are welcome to come and dine with us here at Braeburn Lodge we very much hope that anyone feeling lonely will join us for a hot meal each week”.

Braeburn Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Braeburn Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care from respite breaks to long term stays.