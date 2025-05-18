Braeburn Lodge honour staff on International Nurses’ Day

Coinciding with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses Day, held on Monday 12th May, is a day to celebrate nurses and care staff around the world

Residents and staff at Braeburn Lodge care home in Deeping St James, were happy to get involved by hosting a much-deserved appreciation day with gifts and thank you cards for their dedicated, hardworking nurses.

In 2025, the theme for International Nurses’ Day is Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies. The International Council of Nurses is aiming to highlight how crucial it is to promote nurses’ health and wellness. International Nurses’ Day is a day to give thanks for the dedication of care givers everywhere, who go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support.

Jane Lee, General Manager at the home, said: “At Braeburn Lodge, our nurses and staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more over the past year. They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold. All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return. Our nurses are a vital part of our team and they deserve the recognition for all they do for the residents and staff.”

Gill, who lives at Braeburn Lodge, said: The nurses and staff here spend so much time and energy looking after us, they really do an amazing job. it’s been lovely to show just how much we appreciate them, they deserve it.”

Braeburn Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Braeburn Lodge provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.